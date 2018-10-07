Okori monarch, Appolus Chu, takes unity crusade to Bida

By Etop Ekanem

In continuation of his peace talk and crusade for unity and harmony in Nigeria, theEgbere Emere Okori Eleme, Rivers State, HRH, Dr Appolus Chu, recently took his campaign to Bida in Niger State. This crusade, according to Chu, is part of the moves to strengthen cultural ties and peaceful coexistence among the different regions and ethnic groups in Nigeria.

Apart from organising various events in his community to achieve this, like hosting high class traditional ruler and other dignitaries across the country in his palace regularly, HRH has recently been travelling from one part of Nigeria to another on a regular basis, trying to establish a crusade of oneness, a gesture he wants other traditional rulers to emulate.

In Bida, Niger State, HRH Chu’s arrival was greeted with the salute of several gun shots while he was being escorted by royal horsemen to the palace of another royal father, HRH Alhaji (Dr) Yahaya Abubakar the ETSU Nupe of Bida and Chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers. An unending celebration accompanied by cultural dances of all sort by different cultural troops in Bida – from the women group to the Hausa Community and more were displayed to welcome HRH Chu to the ETSU Nupe of Bida’s palace in Niger State.

HRH Chu thanked the Etsu Nupe of Bida and the people of Bida for their contribution towards the unity of Nigeria even as he expressed satisfaction at the cordiality and respect been maintained in the Kingdom. He described Dr Abubakar as a role model and icon in the crusade for national unity.