Okoku tips Eagles to soar over Libya

By John Egbokhan

An ex-international,Paul Okoku has tipped the Super Eagles to secure maximum points in today’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Libya in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The three-time AFCON champions are in dire need of a win in the game against Group E pacesetters Libya, who top a group that also has South Africa and Seychelles.

The north Africans have four points from two matches while Eagles, with three points from the same number of games, will leapfrog the visitors with a win today.

And speaking in a telephone interview with our reporter from his Atlanta base in the United States of America, Okoku, a former Super Eagles stalwart said the Nigerian side have all it takes to emerge victorious in Uyo.

‘’I believe that we have what it takes to beat the Libyans. I urge the players to play for the good of the team and not underrate their opponents at this crucial stage of the qualifying campaign’’, said Okoku.

The 1984 AFCON silver medal winner added that Eagles would be fired up for a convincing victory because of their failure to qualify for the past two editions of AFCON.

‘’Failure to qualify for the last two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations is enough motivation to fire our darling national team to victory over Libya today in Uyo and I am wishing them all the best of luck’’, said Okoku, the founder of the Greater Tomorrow Children Foundation.