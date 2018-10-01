Okogwu, IBB’s brother-in-law dies

By Ben Agande

Kaduna—Chief Sunny Okogwu, the Ojise of Asaba and elder brother to Maryam, late wife of former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, is dead.

The Kaduna-based businessman and philanthropist reportedly died in a hospital in Abuja of an undisclosed illness.

A young man, who claimed to be one of the sons of Chief Okogwu and gave his name as Michael, confirmed the demise of the former presidential candidate of the Republican Party of Nigeria in 2007 presidential election.

During a visit to his Ship House residence on Ilorin Road, Marafa Estate, yesterday, his 63-year-old security guard, Yunusa Jibrin, said: “The death of Chief Sunny Okogwu is a great loss to the ordinary Nigerians, who benefited from his humanitarian gestures.

“I have been with him since 1982 and he treated me like a son even though I am a Muslim. Despite my religion, he never discriminated against me.

“We members of the Sabon-Gaya community in Chikun Local Government Area will miss him. He brought development to the community. We will never forget him.”