Ohanaeze to Buhari: Stop using executive orders when there’s no emergency

By Emeka Mamah

ENUGU—APEX Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari, against the use of Executive Orders when there is no state of emergency in the country, saying that such orders are intended to subvert the fundamental rights of the citizens.

It said that Chapter 4 of the 1999 Constitution guaranteed fundamental human rights of Nigerians, adding that President Buhari cannot stay in his office and determine the fate of any citizen outside the provisions of the law.

These were contained in a statement signed by the Media Adviser to the President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Emeka Attamah in Enugu, yesterday.

According to Ohanaeze, no Nigerian can be subjected to any disability except as provided by the nation’s constitution.

Attamah’s statement read: “The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation worldwide has said that the exercise of the use of executive orders could lead to the excessive abuse of law and order which is unacceptable in a democratic dispensation.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo said that the President of the country must be subject to the provision of Chapter 4 of the constitution which enshrined fundamental rights of individuals. Executive Orders in a situation where a state of emergency does not exist or has not been proclaimed is an attempt to subvert the fundamental rights of the citizenry.

“A man cannot be subjected to any disability except as provided by the nation’s constitution and Judiciary. It is not proper for the President to stay in his office and decide the fate of any citizen outside the provisions of sections 6, 33 to 45 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo affirms that fundamental rights cannot be (tampered with) derogated from without judicial pronouncements.”