Ohanaeze Ndigbo asks Igbo leaders to support Obi as Atiku’s running mate

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu—— Ohanaeze Ndigbo has asked Ndigbo to accept the choice of the former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi as vice presidential candidate of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on the platform of PDP in order not to upset the political arrangements towards the 2019 presidential elections.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo made the appeal in a telephone interview with Vanguard in Enugu.

He spoke against the backdrop of complaints from the Chairman of the Southeast Governors’ Forum and governor of Ebonyi state, Chief Dave Umahi that south east leaders were not consulted before Atiku nominated Mr Obi as his running mate for the election.

Atiku’s big win

“As the national president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, I am a father to all the political parties. My appeal is that Igbo leaders in PDP should let bygone be bygone and accept whoever had been nominated. We should not upset the applecart. We should accept Peter Obi so that we can move ahead, politically. This is both my prayer and appeal,” Nwodo said.