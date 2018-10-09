Ohakim moves to Accord

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Immediate past governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, has again shifted base from the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA to Accord to actualise his plans for a second term.

Vanguard gathered Tuesday in Owerri that Ohakim who failed in his bid to obtain the governorship ticket of APGA now wants to actualise his ambition on the platform of Accord.

Ohakim served as governor of Imo State between 2007 and 2011 and lost his second term bid to the incumbent, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Ohakim was first elected on the platform of the Progressives Peoples Alliance, PPA and in 2009 he defected to his original party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. His failure to get the PDP governorship ticket upon the political ascendancy of Hon. Emeka Ihedioha had caused him to defect to APGA.

While in 2015, Ohakim, stepped out again to try his return to government house, he was defeated in the contentious PDP, primaries where the former Deputy Speaker, Emeka Ihedioha, clinched the ticket.

Two days ago it also emerged that Ohakim had again lost the governorship ticket and this time to Senator Ifeanyi Ararume from the same Imo North Senatorial district.

The development Vanguard gathered spurred the former governor to go for Accord.