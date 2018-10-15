Ogun gov shelves planned defection, drums support for Abiodun

By Daud Olatunji

CONTRARY to the expectation of many that Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State would announce his defection from the All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, there are strong indications that the governor has shelved his planned defection.

Vanguard gathered that Amosun was prevailed upon by some party leaders in the state to shelve the planned defection from APC to another party in protest of the emergence of an oil magnate Dapo Abiodun as the party’s governorship candidate in the state.

Vanguard observed that Amosun shelved the planned defection due to the alleged refusal of his loyalists to join him in dumping the party.

Meanwhile, APC faithful, drawn across the 20 local governments of the state held a solidarity visit to the governorship candidate Dapo Abiodun at his residence in Iperu area of Ogun East Senatorial district.

Addressing the gathering, Director-General of the Governor Ibikunle Amosun Campaign Organisation during the 2015 elections and Chairman of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, Chief Bode Mustapha urged aggrieved party to join hands with the party’s flag bearer so as to win the governorship election in 2019.

Mustapha said: “Today, I must thank God for the lives of all of us who believe in Prince Dapo Abiodun because I must tell you that I never believed that our liberation could come this early. If I was told that it is Prince Dapo Abiodun, who will bravely lead the movement for our liberation in Ogun State, I wouldn’t have believed.”