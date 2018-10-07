Ogun 2019: Fmr Speaker, Bankole becomes ADP gov flagbearer

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA – The former speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Dimeji Bakole has emerged the flagbearer of the Action Democratic Party in the forthcoming 2019 governorship election in Ogun state.

Chairman of the electoral committee, Ambassador Chamberlain Amadi made this known on Saturday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The former speaker who is the sole candidate of the party won the gubernatorial election after polling 157,466 votes out of the 157,600 votes cast.

Declaring the result of the election, Amadi who is also the returning officer said Ogun has made a remarkable achievement for conducting a violence free election.

He also said the daughter of late Moshood Abiola, the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Aderinsola Abiola, won the primary ticket of the party for the House of Representatives for Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi-Owode Federal Constituency.

“I am glad today to announce that the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Dimeji Bankole has won the governorship primary of our party in Ogun state after polling 157,466 votes.

“This election was conducted across the 236 wards scattered across the 20 local governments and 37 LCDAs in the state.

“We have the total number of members accredited across the state to be a total of 157,600 and the election free and fair. By the power conferred on me as the returning officer in Ogun state, I hereby declare Rt.Hon Dimeji Bankole as the winner of this primary election and flagbearer of the party during the 2019 governorship election.

Corroborating the position of the returning officer, the state Chairman of the party, Chief Wole Egunleti described the emergence of the governorship candidate as a new dawn in the party and the state at large.

Egunleti who expressed optimism in winning the governorship election enjoined party faithfuls to take the Hon Bankole’s gospel to the nooks and crannies of the state.

He said, “today is a remarkable day for us in ADP and Ogun state in general. As I look at the faces of our people, I see joy and I am sure that this joy will be extended to the entire Ogun state.

“I want to use this medium to enjoin you all to fasten your belt because the work has just started and we must all take the campaign of our candidate to every corner of the state,” Egunleti added

Bankole in his acceptance speech assured that his administration will liberate the people of the state through mass employment.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Morgan Amodu, he said “the members of our great party, Action Democratic Party, today unanimously, re-affirmed their unshaken confidence in Rt Hon Sabur Dimeji, CFR by voting en-masse for him at the party’s gubernatorial primary election that took place across the 236 wards in the twenty local governments in Ogun State.

“We wish to assure all members that this mandate will not be taken for granted. As the party’s candidate, he will ensure that the people of Ogun are liberated in all ramifications especially by providing mass employment and reviving the dwindling education standard in the state,” he said.