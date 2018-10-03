Ogilvy acquires 24.9% of First Primus, opens Nigerian shop

Ogilvy, a member of WPP Group, has ac-quired a 24.9 per cent stake in First Primus Group, even as it opens its Nigerian outlet with Seni Adetu as Group Chief Executive.

Ogilvy will now become another subsidiary under First Primus Group, which was founded in 2015.

Ogilvy Nigeria will complement the other subsidiaries in the Group by offering strategic and creative Above-The-Line, ATL and Below-The-Line, BTL, services.

Paul Donnell, Chief Executive, EMEA and Executive Partner, Ogilvy Group said: ”This is a long-term undertaking. Now, more than ever, companies are having conversations around exactly what it means to be a brand.

Nigerian companies are thinking more strategically about who they want to be on the global stage. We see a new generation of global companies emerging in Nigeria, and we hope that this new office can be a hub facilitating their access to our global Ogilvy and WPP network for their global branding efforts.”

Group Chief Executive, Ogilvy Nigeria, Seni Adetu said: “This is a great opportunity to further enhance the quality of strategic and creative development of advertising in Nigeria. We can now offer world-class services to Nigerian companies as well as multinationals locally.

We are positioned to provide our clients local expertise with global standards. With my committed team, with years of proven experience and passion, we look forward to redefining the advertising industry in Nigeria.”