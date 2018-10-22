Ogbe-Ijoh, Aladja clash again over border dispute

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—There was heavy shooting between Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities yesterday forcing residents of the areas to scamper for safety.

Youth leader of Aladja, Mr. Wisdom ,told Vanguard that Aladja was attacked allegedly by people of Ogbe-Ijoh, an allegation Mr. Keme Monday of Ogbe-Ijoh, dismissed as untrue.



Monday insisted that his community was rather attacked by youths from Aladja.

He said: “They (Aladja) attacked us this afternoon. The fight is still on now. I will issue a press statement when peace returns.’’

Meantime, Mr. Onatomre alleged that four residents of Aladja sustained severe injuries from the alleged attack, confirming also that shooting was still ongoing in the community.

“They came to attack Aladja. They have extended to Winners end. The shooting is still ongoing, “ he said.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniemaka couldn’t be reached for comment.

Clashes between Ogbe- Ijoh and Aladja over border disputes have been recurring for several years.