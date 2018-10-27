Breaking News
Obiano storms Ooni of Ife’s house

On 1:28 pmIn Photos by Nwafor PolycarpComments

The governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano, Friday visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and his queen, Olori Silekunola Naomi.

Recall that Ooni recently married Naomi last week, when Obiano traveled to America.


