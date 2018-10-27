Obiano storms Ooni of Ife’s house

The governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano, Friday visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and his queen, Olori Silekunola Naomi.
Recall that Ooni recently married Naomi last week, when Obiano traveled to America.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
The governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano, Friday visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and his queen, Olori Silekunola Naomi.
Recall that Ooni recently married Naomi last week, when Obiano traveled to America.