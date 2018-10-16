Obi “perfect choice” as Atiku’s running mate – Group

Jos – Izu Umunna Cultural Association of Nigeria, an Igbo think tank group, has lauded the choice of former Anambra governor Peter Obi as PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in the 2019 presidential race.

The group gave the commendation in a statement signed by its President, Dr. Patrick Ihekuna, a copy of which was made available on Tuesday in Jos.

“We commend the former vice president for selecting Mr Peter Obi as his running mate.

“We believe that the duo shall form a great team and Nigeria will be better for it,” the statement said.

The group appreciated the views of those who felt they were not fully consulted, but explained that there was enough room and time for further consultations.

The statement urged Nigerians to sacrifice personal concerns for the corporate interest of the larger society, saying that the Atiku/Obi ticket was “a truly redemptive team for our country”.

The group said that Igbo communities resident in the north would reward Atiku for choosing Obi by voting massively for the ticket in the 2019 general elections, and opined that Atiku had the experience to make Nigeria a better country.

NAN reports that Atiku, who picked the PDP presidential ticket at the party’s Oct. 6 national convention in Port Harcourt, picked Obi as his running mate last week. (NAN)