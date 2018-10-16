Obi not on Twitter —Aide

PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, Vice Presidential Candidate for the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi is not on Twitter, his Special Adviser, Valentine Obienyem, said yesterday. He was reacting to a statement published in some newspapers purportedly extracted from Obi’s supposed Twitter handle which the impostor, used the term “lifeless” in relation to the present administration.

“It was just brought to our notice about a certain twitter account purportedly handled by former Governor of Anambra State and PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi,” Obienyem said.

He advised the general public to “disregard any Twitter or Facebook account bearing the name of Mr. Peter Obi as he is not on any social media platform at the moment.”

Jimi Agbaje appoints Funso Williams’ assistant as director of organisation

Obienyem disclosed that fear of misrepresentation and mischief were among the reasons why Mr. Obi was yet to join any social media platform.