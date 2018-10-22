Obaseki charges Police Command to root out criminal gangs in Edo

commends Police for crime reduction

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has applauded the Edo State Police Command led by Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, over the reduction in cult clashes, armed robbery and kidnapping incidents across the state.

Obaseki said, “I commend the Police Command for stepping up its operations against cult groups, armed robbers and kidnappers, who have been terrorising innocent citizens in the state.”

The governor’s commendation is coming on the heels of arraignment by the Edo State Police Command of 72 armed robbery, cultism and kidnapping suspects, who have been terrorising Benin metropolis in the past few weeks.

“It is evident to all that the synergy between the state government and the Police hierarchy is yielding results. I not only commend the command for the effort to dislodge the cult groups, I charge them to dig deeper and cut-off the roots of the miscreants, ensuring that safety returns to our streets,” he stressed.

He said it is important “to rid the state of criminals to consolidate on the gains to support the growth of businesses and engender economic prosperity for our people.”

Obaseki urged the State Police Command to sustain the onslaught against all criminal gangs, noting, “Much as the Police has done a good job, we are not oblivious of the fact that more needs to be done to secure lives and property in the state. So, I charge the Police to redouble their effort, adopt innovative techniques and deploy more tactical manoeuvres to dislodge these criminals.”

He advised the police command to work with sister security agencies operating in the state to rid Edo of criminal elements.

“Breaking the backbone of cultism, armed robbery and kidnapping will ensure Edo is free from the vicious cycle of vices perpetuated by members of these groups who do not mean well for us in the state.”

He assured that the state government will continue to do all that is necessary to make the state safe and conducive for social and economic activities.