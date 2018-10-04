NUC approves Caleb University PhD Architecture,BSc Cyber Security

By Dayo Adesulu

National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved PhD and eight other programmes for Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State.The approval is contained in a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Ayandiji Daniel Aina dated 31st August, 2018 and duly signed by Dr. G. B. Kumo, Director of Academic Planning for the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC). It reads in part: “I am directed to inform you that the management committee during its meeting of Friday 31st August, 2018, considered and approved the establishment of the following postgraduate programmes and the full time mode of the following undergraduate programmes, to be run in the main campus of Caleb University effective 2018/2019 academic session”.

The programmes include: B.A (Ed.) Education/Christian Religious Studies, B.Ed. Guidance and Counselling, B.Sc. Information Systems, B.Sc. Cyber Security, PGD Political Science, MSc. Political Science, PGD International Relations, MSc. International Relations and PhD Architecture.Responding, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Ayandiji Daniel Aina thanked staff of the university for their commitment and dedication to duty.

He said: “On behalf of Management and Senate, we sincerely appreciate all our team members in the various colleges for the new programmes and the mileage we have added as a university. This is a sign of many more good things to come, a time to rededicate ourselves to greater works and greater heights, a time for us to rejoice at the opportunity for personal and corporate academic and professional development. This is more so as we begin to add postgraduate programmes that will grant opportunities for those yet to have their PhDs to have it within institutional framework for excellence. More to come our ways and greater accomplishments in days ahead in Jesus mighty name. The university is now admitting students to all the newly approved programmes in 2018/2019 academic session.’’