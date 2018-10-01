Nsima Ekere emerges APC gov’ship candidate in A’Ibom

Mr Nsima Ekere was on Monday in Uyo declared as the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 general elections in Akwa Ibom.

Ekere is the Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission and former deputy governor in the state.

Mr Yamah Momoh, the Chairman of APC’s committee for the governorship primary, who made the declaration at the party’s secretariat in Uyo, said the election was conducted in the 329 wards.

According to Momoh, Ekere polled a total of 160, 458 votes to emerge the winner, while his closest rival, Mr Dan Abia scored 4, 189 votes.

He said that two other aspirants, Dr Edet Efretuei and Sen. James Akpanudoedeghe scored 1, 234 votes and 215 votes respectively.

“A total valid votes cast is 167, 896, total votes cast is 167, 904 except in Uyo and 8 votes were voided.

“It is therefore the considered view of the committee to declare Obong Nsima Ekere as the winner of the primary and as the governorship candidate of APC.

“Anybody that have grievances should report to the appeal committee,” Momoh said.

Momoh said that the governorship primary election was free and fair in the state.

He said that the original results sheet and ballot papers were distributed by returning officers in accordance with the law.

According to him, Akwa Ibom is the first state that successfully completed the governorship primaries in the country.

Momoh, who said the election was conducted through direct primaries, commended the leadership of the party for orderly conducting themselves even though there were two complaints.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Nsima Ekere dedicated the victory to APC in the state and extended his hands of friendship to other contestants, who stood against him.

Ekere said he would work together with with other contestants and all party supporters to ensure that APC win all the elections in the state in 2019.

“This victory is not my victory but APC’s victory, I dedicate the victory to APC and Akwa Ibom people. No victor no vanquished.

“APC is the winner. All those that stood the contest with me, I extend my hand of friendship to them all,” Ekere said. (NAN)