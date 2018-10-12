Breaking News
NSCDC arrest 3 suspected vandals in Niger

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger says it has arrested three suspects  for allegedly  vandalising  Federal Low Cost Housing estate transformer belonging to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) in Suleja.

The Commandant of the Corps in the state, Mr Philip Ayuba, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Minna on Friday.

Ayuba said that the the corps’ Anti-Vandal Team in Suleja arrested the suspects at the transformer site that was feeding the estate.

He said three suspects had since confessed to the crime,adding that  they  would be arraigned in court after the conclusion of investigations.

He called on  the public to report any person or group of persons found tempering with public facilities to the command for prompt action.

