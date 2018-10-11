NPA wins 2018 Maritime cup

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) yesterday defeated the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) 4:1 to emerge winner of the 2018 edition of the annual Ships & Ports Maritime Cup Competition.

NPA were winning the coveted trophy for the first time since the competition started in 2009.

Also, defending champions, the Nigeria Customs Service defeated the Nigerian Navy 4.0 to win the third place match.

The matches played at the NPA Sports Ground Bode Thomas, Surulere, Lagos witnessed a large crowd and supporters of each team.

NIMASA scored the opening goal in the 4th minute through Anderson Onye but the NPA team equalized in the 9th and 20th minute through Bashiru Yusuf while Kabiru Zakari netted the third goal for NPA early in the second half. Henry Nwosu scored the 4th goal for NPA to end the exciting encounter 4-1 in favour of NPA.

The NPA team qualified for the final match on Saturday after a hard won victory over 2009 champions, the Nigerian Navy.