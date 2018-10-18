Now that Atiku has emerged

By Godwin Etakibuebu

IT is now a fact of the public market place that Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president to Olusegun Obasanjo, is now the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party, PDP.. As such, he is expected to carry the banner of his political party [PDP] into the 2019 general election. There is even a greater and herculean assignment, besides just being the flag bearer of his Party, ahead for him, he is now the greatest individual challenger to Muhammadu Buhari in contesting for the presidency, in 2019. It is like saying that Atiku Abubakar, by picking the PDP ticket, has become the only one person to decide the continuity or otherwise of Buhari as president of Nigeria henceforth.

He got the ticket in Port Harcourt during the PDP delegates’ congress, conducted on Saturday, October 6, 2018, against two major odds and both [odds] are worth mentioning for analysis.

The first and very gigantic odd came from his former boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo as the latter vowed that he would ensure that Atiku never ascends to be president of Nigeria. He even mentioned about a month ago that denying the Waziri Adamawa from becoming president was a great service to motherland – Nigeria. In other words and by implication, he [Obasanjo] would be harming Nigeria’s interests should he be alive and see Atiku become the president.

Atiku is not president yet while Obasanjo is not dead yet also. On the one hand, by picking the PDP presidential candidate’s ticket to contest the 2019 presidential election, Atiku might as well be on his way to becoming the president – it is a possibility because he has cleared the first hurdle and every other thing to the Villa might just be falling in place for him. On the other , and this is very pivot, given the good health record of Obasanjo [he confirmed this a few days ago when he completed his medical checkup in that first-class medical facility in Bayelsa Sate], he is most likely to remain alive to see Atiku Abubakar being sworn-in as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, 2019.

All these remain permutations on assumption of some other contending factors within the dynamics of political display because getting the ticket to contest in a presidential election is different entirely from garnering enough votes across the country for securing the occupancy of the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja. However, let one fact be made known here, and now. If Obasanjo could not stop Atiku Abubakar from emerging as the presidential candidate of the PDP with all the atrocious venom he deployed into the battle, he might, most likely, not be able to stop voters in Nigeria from voting for the Waziri Adamawa.

This fact of Atiku clinching the “PDP cherished trophy” – the ticket, has many lessons for humanity generally, and to Olusegun Obasanjo in particular. Let us look at some of these lessons.

One of the lessons is that it is only the ungodly and fools who play God in the affairs of men. This is because the Creator of heaven and earth would always remain God while all mortals remain what they are – perishable elements. As such, the grip one human being has over his or her co-human being is very much limited or non-existent most times. It behooves those whom God exalted and made powerful in affairs of men to always remember that the “most powerful is watching the powerful ones”.

Another lesson is, it is only God that makes Kings, ditto rulers, to rule over men. In appointing rulers over men, God is merely giving authority, albeit temporarily, to rule over others. It is for the ruler; so made by God, in overseeing affairs of men within the appointed time or allocated time by God for that assignment, to be very conscious that he would be reporting his period of stewardship to the Immortal God and that the Almighty would hold him accountable for every of his daily action while he acted. He, the ruler, will be vicariously liable for his deeds while representing God over affairs of men.

There is yet another lesson Baba Obasanjo might want to learn from this inglorious but failed battle against Atiku – that is if he is willing to learn. Any human being in this world that is not conversant with the word “forgiveness” is entirely far from God and it will be impossible for God to keep him in His memory for anything good. Every human being is fallible hence we are all replaceable. Any infallibility attached to any human being, be it in temporal or spiritual capacity, is a great fallacy.

Let us just mention one more lesson for Baba’s attention. There is no individual man on earth that knows it all. Any claimant to that capability is a great delusion. It therefore stands that Obasanjo’s claim of having solution to all problems in Nigeria, from Independence till date, would always remain one huge exercise in futility.

These are just few of many lessons that former President Obasanjo can learn on this Atiku matter and there is no time or age which is too late for someone to learn in life. There is also nothing as saying that it is too late, as long as one remains alive, to ask the Creator of Heaven and Earth for forgiveness. Let those who have ears hear these words of wisdom.