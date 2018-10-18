‘Nothing more important than restructuring’

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—A pan-Igbo group, Nzuko Umunna and Leaders of the Core Federalist, yesterday, insisted that restructuring remains important to the development and unity of the country.

Speaking ahead of the maiden edition of Handshake across Nigeria/Restructuring Summit slated for November 19 in Lagos, administrator of the Core Federalists, Yinka Odumakin, said despite the fact that Nigeria has all it takes to be a great nation, the country is still confronted with slow pace of national development.

Odumakin said: “It is against this background that we formally inform Nigerians and the world on the forthcoming Handshake Across Nigeria/Restructuring Summit which will hold on November 19 with the theme Nigerian Beyond Oil.”

Also speaking, Secretary, Nzuko Umunna Handshake Across Nigeria Planning Committee, Dr. Austin Nweze, said the summit is aimed at bringing together various thought leaders and socio-cultural organisation to interrogate the presidential candidates of selected political parties on their plans, programmes and policies before the election.

Nweze said: “Some of the speakers and special quests expected at this summit are President Muhammadu Buhari; former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; House of Reps Speaker, Yakubu Dogara; Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Professor Wole Soyinka, among others.”