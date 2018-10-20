Nollywood producer, Chris Ekejimbe dies after receiving overdose malaria drugs

By Benjamin Njoku

Practitioners in the Nigerian movie industry were thrown into another mourning mood Saturday, as they lost one of their prominent members, Chris Ekejimbe to the cold hands of death.



Ekejimbe died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital,LUTH, Saturday morning after battling with acute malaria and typhoid fever for more than two months .

Founding president of Association of Nollywood Core Producers, ANCOP, and APC candidate for the Warri Federal Constituency seat in the forthcoming House of Representatives election, Comrade, Alex Eyengho who confirmed the news of his death to Vanguard, said the late film maker passed on about 9 am Saturday morning at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba.

According to Eyengho, late Ekejimbe was rushed to LUTH last Tuesday, when his condition became critical after he was allegedly given an overdose malaria drugs at another hospital.

