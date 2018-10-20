No plan for referendum on return to republic says Australian PM

Australia’s prime minister has said he has no plans to hold a referendum on the country becoming a republic, and that he still supports the country’s links with the British monarchy.

Scott Morrison was asked about the issue as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the opening of an enhanced Anzac Memorial in Sydney’s Hyde Park, honouring Australia’s servicemen and women.

He said: “I don’t support a change as the prime minister, but all Australians have different views on this.

Bolt has slim chances in football, Says Ex-Australia coach Postecoglou

“Look, I think what you’ve seen with the reception for the Duke and Duchess has been just tremendous, has just been one, big warm embrace and that’s how it should be and that’s how I think it’ll always be with every visiting royal to Australia.”

Asked if he thought there will be another referendum on a republic, he added: “I’m certainly not planning one, that’s not my plan.”

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue their tour of Australia, the republican movement says the demand to cut the apron strings from the British monarchy is growing.

Harry and Meghan are currently visiting the Commonwealth realm on behalf of the Queen, who has been Australia’s head of state since 1952.

The Queen was the first-ever British monarch to visit the country 65 years ago.

Michelle Clark, the vice chairwoman of the Australian Republic Movement, told Sky News she welcomes the couple’s visit and even watched their wedding on television, but she believes people in Australia deserve a choice about who should be their head of state.

NAN