No campaign till Nov 18, INEC warns candidates

ABUJA—Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has warned political parties and their presidential candidates for the 2019 elections against publicly campaigning before November 18.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, issued the warning, Monday, while speaking at a workshop for election professionals from the Commonwealth Africa region.

Yakubu said the approved time for campaign, according to the timeline given by INEC and the provisions of Electoral Act, begins 90 days before the polling day.

This, he saaid, also applies to candidates vying for elective positions in the National Assembly, adding that the campaign for governorship and state House of Assembly elections would begin on December 1.

“Section 99(1) prohibits campaigns by political parties earlier than 90 days before polling day.

“Therefore, going by the provisions of the Electoral Act and the Timetable and Schedule of Activities issued by the commission, campaign for Presidential and National Assembly elections will commence on Nov. 18.

“Campaign for governorship and state Assembly elections begins on December 1. I call upon political parties and candidates to strictly adhere to these dates.”

He further said political parties are expected to submit lists of candidates (Form CFOO2) and their personal particulars (Forms C1001) for presidential and national assembly elections on October 10 and 18 respectively.