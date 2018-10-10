NNPC adopts new measures to ensure fuel availability

Negotiates funds for rehabilitation of refineries

Imports 60m litres of petrol daily

Targets 40 days sufficiency from October 2018 to March 2019

By Udeme Akpan

THE Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has adopted new measures targeted at enhancing fuel supply nationwide in the next six months and beyond.

The measures, it was gathered included the rehabilitation of all domestic refineries, importation of 60 million litres of petrol daily and 40 days sufficiency from October 2018 to March 2019.

The plan, it was gathered aimed at ensuring availability of petrol in the last quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, usually characterised by increased movement of goods and persons, from one part of the nation to another for Christmas and new year celebrations.

In an email to Vanguard, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, GPAD, stated: “Refineries rehabilitation project is on course, with detailed scope and costing for their repairs concluded whilst financing agreements are about to be executed for Engineering Procurement and Construction, EPC, using original refinery builders. Current average PMS evacuation revolves around 50million liters per day.

“NNPC is importing on average 60 million liters per day with current stock of about 1.8 Billion liters (37days sufficiency).

“Depots and Pipelines are under massive refurbishment with system 2B working effectively taking product from Atlas Cove to Mosimi, Satelite, and Ibadan.

“Similarly the system 2E is ready to commence operations to deliver product from Port Harcourt to Enugu.”

He stated: “Distribution arrangements include the charter and use of about 17 shuttle vessels to fast track deliveries to depots, movement of products through the reactivated pipelines to many inland depots (Mosimi, Satellite, Ibadan, Aba and Enugu).

“Products are also being moved to other inland depots via trucks under the Decanting project to serve as strategic reserve with many of such depots now full (Minna, Suleja, Kano, Gombe, Jos, Yola, Makurdi) with Enugu, Maiduguri and Gusau to follow.”

He added: “Major challenges relate to harassment of drivers by too many road blocks and extortion which the leadership of security agencies are addressing as well as Union strikes as and when they occur but all being effectively managed with relevant stakeholders.

“We have plan to sustain about 40 days sufficiency throughout October 2018 to March 2019 and sufficient volumes are being stored in all the coastal and inland depots and thus ensure effective disruption, security of our pipeline network has also been increased to guard against vandals and product theft.

“Collaboration with other agencies such as Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, and Nigerian NAVY) is also being improved to ensure that they provide adequate and timely support as and when required.”