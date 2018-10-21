Nnamdi Kanu did not reach any agreement with anybody to vote Buhari out – IPOB

By Nwafor Sunday

The Deputy leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Uche Mefor, has frowned at the statement credited to the former minister of aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

Following the appearance of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the group in Jerusalem since his mysterious disappearance and subsequent confirmation of such from both his brother and lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Fani-Kayode, yesterday, opined that he spoke with him, noting that they (Him and Nnamdi Kanu) have agreed to oust Buhari coming 2019 presidential election.

But in a statement obtained by Thecable, Mefor faulted his statement, saying that it was only a crude tactics in an attempt to drag the name of the IPOB’s leader in the mud.

Read part of the statement below:

“Our attention has been drawn to some deceptive and crude tactics employed by some politicians to drag the name of our leader, Nnamdi Kanu to the mud by suggesting that he held talks with such politicians to oust Muhammadu Buhari.

“We want to use this medium to state unequivocally that at no time did Nnamdi Kanu reach any agreement with any politician to participate in Nigerian politics.

“Consequently, any publication not authorised by our leader, his deputy or by the head directorate of state regarding IPOB and/or our leader is pedestrian and null and void.

“Finally, Nnamdi Kanu’s humility and courtesy in appreciating a few individuals and groups in Nigeria for what they did to assist during his incarceration cannot be construed as weakness. We invite you to listen to Nnamdi Kanu as he addresses IPOB family members and the world in general from the city of Tel Aviv in Israel on the direction of the struggle.

“It is only after this address that you will advise yourselves accordingly regarding all the lies and propaganda being peddled.”