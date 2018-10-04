NLC fixes February 2019 for delegates’ conference

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Labour Con-gress, NLC, has fixed its national delegates’ conference, NDC, for February 5, 6 and 7, 2019 in Abuja.

This was part of the communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council meeting of September 19, 2018, in Abuja.

The communique issued by its President, Ayuba Wabba, said: “The NEC resolved to hold its Congress on the 5th, 6th and 7th of February 2019 in Abuja. In this wise, November 4, 2018 has been set as the cut-off date. The NEC also approved that the various committees recommended by CWC will plan the conference.”

Meanwhile, in another development, according to the communique, “In line with the provision of the NLC Constitution and decision of the CWC in Kaduna this year, the NEC directs the immediate setting up of Local Government Area (LGA) chapters by Congress State Councils. This is important for political engagement at the grassroots and to protect pensioners and workers’ rights and interests.