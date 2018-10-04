NLC bombs Ngige over NSITF board

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE National Executive Council, NEC, of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has mandated the leadership of the union to take all necessary actions to force the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, to inaugurate the board of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF.

The All Progressives Congress, APC-led government of Muhammadu Buhari, dissolved the board in 2015 on assumption of office.

Though the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, last year as acting president, named members of a new board, the minister has refused to inaugurate the board despite complaints from stakeholders.

The issue of the minister’s refusal to inaugurate the board which has the veteran labour leader and pro-democracy activist, Chief Frank Ovie Kokori, as chairman, once again, attracted the attention of NLC’s NEC at its latest meeting.

A communique issued by NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, at the end of the meeting, said: “The NEC observed as follows: That the constitution of the board of the NSITF has not taken place almost four years after the dissolution of the last board of management. The board has not been constituted despite several directives and promises. This situation has also thrived amidst conflicting reports and information.

“The NEC, therefore, resolved as follows: Demands under the Freedom of Information Act for the report of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on its investigation and prosecution; Demands for the release of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment’s Administrative Panel Report; The NEC approved that Congress leadership takes all necessary action not limited to protest and engagement, to ensure that the board of NSITF is constituted to protect the interest of workers.”