NJC elevates Justice Abba-Aji to S’Court, appoints 3 CJ’s for Abia, Benue, Ogun

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The National Judicial Council, NJC, has recommended to President Muhammadu Buhari, the elevation of Justice Uwani Musa Abba Aji to the Supreme Court Bench. Justice Abba Aji hitherto served at the Court of Appeal.

In a statement that was signed by its Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, the legal body which is under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, said it took the decision at its 87th Meeting that held on October 3 and 4.

It equally recommended to the Governors of Abia, Benue, Ogun, Oyo and Kwara States, eight successful candidates for appointment as Heads of Courts and Judicial Officers. While it okayed three Chief Judges for Abia, Benue and Ogun States, the NJC appointed three new Judges for the Ogun State High Court of Justice, one Kadi for the Sharia Court of Appeal in Kwara State, and a President of the Customary Court of Appeal in Oyo.