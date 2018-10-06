Breaking News
NJC elevates Justice Abba-Aji to S’Court, appoints 3 CJ’s for Abia, Benue, Ogun

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

By  Ikechukwu  Nnochiri

The National Judicial Council,  NJC, has recommended to President  Muhammadu  Buhari, the elevation of Justice  Uwani  Musa  Abba  Aji  to the Supreme Court Bench. Justice Abba  Aji  hitherto served at the Court of Appeal.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen,

In a statement that was signed by its Director of Information, Mr.  Soji  Oye, the legal body which is under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria,  CJN, Justice Walter  Onnoghen, said it took the decision at its 87th Meeting that held on October 3 and 4.

It equally recommended to the Governors of  Abia,  Benue,  Ogun,  Oyo  and  Kwara  States, eight successful candidates for appointment as Heads of Courts and Judicial Officers. While it  okayed  three Chief Judges for  Abia,  Benue  and  Ogun  States, the  NJC  appointed three new Judges for the  Ogun  State High Court of Justice, one  Kadi  for the Sharia Court of Appeal in  Kwara  State, and a President of the Customary Court of Appeal in  Oyo.

 

 


