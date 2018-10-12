Nike Grammar School: Alumni association earmarks $10m for school projects

*Commends Ugwuanyi’s role, wants squatters evicted from school

By Dan Ikpechukwu, Atlanta

The Alumni Association of National Grammar School, Nike in Enugu has earmarked ten million US Dolla for the development of projects that could improve infrastructure in the school within the next five years.

The association arrived at the decision during the inaugural convention and 60th anniversary of the school in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. It will however solicit the assistance of the state government to evict illegal occupants who were using the school premises for religious and sporting activities, thereby depriving the students the use of their classrooms, dormitories, labs and other facilities. The illegal occupants, some of whom were residing in the school, were said to constitute a threat to the students. They wreak havoc in the school.

In a communique issued at the end of the convention, the national president of the Nigerian chapter of the Alumni, Surveyor Leo Ugwu said “securing the school property by evicting the illegal tenants and occupants as well as building a strong perimeter wall is of utmost importance prior to embarking on the developmental master plan of systematically restoring the dilapidated infrastructure in the school. We are determined to evict all squatters who have no business with our alma mater as the first step of rebuilding our school and ensuring that the current and future students enjoy an academic environment devoid of vandals.”

The communique praised the vision of the founder of the school, late Dr. Reuben Udokwu and the most popular principal of the school, late Chief COC Chiedozie for their distinct roles in providing the city of Enugu with a great secondary institution which could boast of producing stars in different human endeavors.

The current governor of Enugu state Honorable IfeanyiUgwuanyi was also commended for his untiring dedication towards improving the education sector in the state by ensuring that every school is equipped with the necessary infrastructure needed in educating the future generations of Nigerians.

The inaugural convention in Atlanta was graced by the first graduate of the school Chief Uche Erasmus Ikedilo who was represented by his son Dr. UcheIkedilo and a distinguished class of 1965 alumni of the school, His Royal Majesty, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja of Opobo kingdom. The oldest senior prefect of the school, Dr. Gerald Ojukwu encouraged the old boys to always work for legacies by giving back to National Grammar school Nike, Enugu.