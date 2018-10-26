Night of music, dance at Felabration 2018

By Benjamin Njoku

The euphoria of last Sunday night, at the New Afrikan Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos, changed the face of music festivals in Nigeria. The event, the grand finale of the yearly Felabration was a gathering of both budding and A-list entertainers in the country who thronged the Shrine to be part of the yearly celebration of the life and times of the Afro-beat legend. Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

The week-long event, which kicked off on October 16, climaxed on the 21st of October with a series of activities that would remain evergreen in the minds of those graced the event.

The night witnessed a large turnout of fans, entertainers, tourists and dignitaries with pop star, Davido closing the show. Davido dished out several songs from his musical works, leaving the crowd high on a full dose of his Afro pop music. Joined by his DMW music crew, Mayorkun, Yonda, Perruzzi and Dremo, he got the crowd screaming and yarning for more of his stunning stage craft. He dazzled with so much energy, throwing the crowd into a musical reminiscence as he sang some of his old hit songs after which he concluded with his latest songs as the entire hall quaked with shouts of satisfaction.

At the end of his performance he threw shoes and shirt into the crowd.

Femi Kuti, alongside his son, also thrilled the audience. Femi first hit the stage, and later, his son joined him, playing saxophone with him. But the highpoint of the night was the mild drama that ensued between Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and his host, Femi Kuti.

Femi, while on stage with the Vice President who was the special guest at the event told the crowd all that transpired between him and the Vice President.

Speaking in Pidgin English, the Afrobeat singer said: “Vice President Osinbajo came to my house for support, na him dey stand for my front now o. I tell am say I no fit support (Buhari) because of my papa. He said he understands and he respects my view. But he’s my friend.” In addition, he said: “He (Osinbajo) said he wanted to come to the Shrine to see what everybody is saying about the Shrine and I am happy that he came and saw that we are not crazy here. He said he didn’t know this place was this big.”