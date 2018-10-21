Nigeria’s corruption problem will be solved, if… – Tunde Bakare

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Dr. Tunde Bakare, has said Nigeria’s corruption problem will be solved, if the people put aside the culture of hypocrisy and speak truth to those in power.

He spoke on Sunday at the Thanksgiving service to mark the 16th anniversary of Foursquare Gospel Church, Asokoro Abuja.

Quoting from the Books of Genesis 6:12 and Phil 4:10 – 14 and 18, Bakare noted that the problem of corruption was not peculiar to Nigeria but insisted that the solution to the corruption dilemma must be people-driven.

According to him, “There is so much corruption in this country. But show me a country in the world which has no corruption. What is the solution? We are the answer to the dilemma of Nigeria but we keep playing church. We are the reason Nigeria is the way it is. You and I are responsible.”

He explained that the reason the country is experiencing internal hostilities across was because certain individuals felt superior to the rest of the people.

Bakare lampooned the religious leaders who failed to take advantage of their visits to the Aso Villa State House to convey the true feelings of the people about the perceived excesses of those in power.

He said: “Look at the nation; look at those playing god; look at the godfathers who loom larger than life because of the level of authority they have. They forget that God brought them there and he has a way of removing them.

“When Samuel (in the Bible) entered the city, the king trembled but when some pastors visit Aso Villa, they are the ones shaking. All they want is photo opportunity (with the President),” he said.

He therefore urged the people not shy away from speaking the truth to those in government. However, he encouraged them to respect constituted authorities and support the good policies of government.

“Respect constituted authority, support anything that is legal, moral and ethical but know where the boundary is. If those in power cross the line, let them know they are playing with fire.

“Don’t care what the title is. Commander-in-chief of the armed forces only for four years. They (the people) may reject the individual after four years.”

Bakare further urged them to acquaint themselves with history saying “Nigerians don’t know our history. History is lived forward and written in retrospect. Those who don’t learn from history live to commit the blunders of history. Unfortunately, they took history out of school (curriculum) but they are bringing it back.”

He also urged them to take the promises by religious politicians who front the banner of integrity with pinch of salt.

His words: “Never trust a Christian who comes to you saying ‘When I get into politics, I will not be corrupt.’ Don’t believe them. Let them go and comeback.

“Leaders who have rebelled are the ones justifying what they once condemned.”

In his remarks, the Senior Pastor of Foursquare Gospel church Asokoro, Dr. Babajide Olowodola, said the church chose to associate itself with nation as a promising administration was being installed.

He expressed gratitude to God for the strides the church had made for the past 16 years, saying “We rejoice in the God of Heaven that at 16, we can say of the Lord that He has been our refuge, our fortress and our God in whom we trust.”