Nigeria’s biggest DJs celebrate Independence Day at MTN’s sponsored ‘Jimmy Jump Off’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigeria’s biggest Disc Jockeys rolled out their stuff , September 30, 2018, at an MTN-sponsored pre-independence party tagged “Jimmy’s Jump Off”. More than 20 DJs performed live to a crowd of over 1,000 Nigerians.

The DJs, all through the night spun their decks and treated the audience to iconic, patriotic and emotional songs like Sunny Ade’s “Nigeria yi ti gbogbowa ni”, Onyeka Onwenu’s “One Love” and of course, millennial also had their songs played at the event such as the new unofficial national anthem by Naira Marley “Issa goal” which got the audience chanting “Naija Issa goal, Independence issa goal, 58 years issa goal”.

It was all about national unity, pride and celebration as ICT company, MTN Nigeria enabled the atmosphere for musical expression and independence celebration. Additionally, the ICT giant also rewarded attendees with lots of prizes such as headsets, recharge cards, phones etc.

Over the years the MTN Nigeria has been a significant promoter of Nigerian music and local content, with campaigns such as the Project Fame, which has given birth to household names in the music industry such as Praiz, Chidinma, Iyanya, Niniola, Immaculate amongst others.