Nigerian travelers to enjoy food,wine channels on Emirates flight

Nigerian travelers can now enjoy the newly introduced Food and Wine Channels on the in-flight Communication and Entertainment channel in order to get the behind-the-scene view of how the airline makes its menus and its works with global partners.

The channels give an inside look into Emirates US $700 million dollar investment in fine wines and its regional and seasonal food menus prepared by award-winning chefs. Emirates Food and Wine Channels can now be viewed on all flights.

The Food Channel showcases the effort that goes into menu development by Emirates Chefs and ingredients-sourcing for meals. The airline serves about 110 million meals annually with the same attention to detail in First Class, Business Class and Economy Class.

Each episode explores how the airline brings the finest products on board through long-standing partnerships worldwide, including local suppliers and artisans.

The first two episodes take the viewer to Umbria, Italy, where Emirates purchases its olive oil from Monte Vibiano and to Sri Lanka to understand how the Dilmah tea is selected to be served on board.

The channel also features some recipes from its regionally-inspired menus so customers can recreate Emirates’ signature Prawn Machbous or learn how to make a classic crepe at home. The recipes can also be found on emirates.com.

The Food Channel was launched with two episodes and more episodes will be added next year. The Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Catering, Joost Heymeijer said “We go to great lengths to present our customers in every class with a great dining experience.