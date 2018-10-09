Nigerian Constitution, fraudulent document —Sowere

By Anozie Egole

THE presidential standard-bearer of the African Action Congress, AAC, Mr. Omoleye Sowere, has described the Nigerian constitution as a fraudulent document imposed on the nation by the military.

Sowere said this in a chat with newsmen at the party’s primary held in Lagos at the weekend.

He also called for the total restructuring of the nation, adding that for a proper restructuring to take place, there is a need for a transmission of power from the older generation to the new generation.

“The first restructuring that we need is the revolutionary transmission of power from the old generation to the new generation. Then, followed by that is a need to change the constitution. The Nigerian constitution as it is now is a fraudulent document created and imposed on us by the military. So, I am saying that in restructuring, there are a lot of things that we need to review.

“I have a caveat that restructuring cannot be done without the right people. First of all, we have to have a transition of power from the older generation that destroyed the country, who are now the people using the buzz word to enter the market and loot the more”.

Sowere said that he believes that restructuring will produce a better result.

“There will be devolution of power and resource control. This is the type of restructuring people are talking about. I believe absolutely that there is need for restructuring and that restructuring can produce a better result.”

The Publisher of Sahara Reporters also faulted the recently conducted Osun state governorship election, describing it as “a total fraud.I know I have spoken publicly about it; that election was a fraud. The APC defrauded the electorate.”