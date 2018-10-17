Nigeria will qualify for Nations Cup, says Chukwu

A former Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu, on Wednesday expressed his optimism that the Eagles would qualify for the African Cup of Nations.

Chukwu, who was also Captain of the defunct Green Eagles was speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the Eagles have shown impressive performance in the ongoing qualifying matches.

He said that Nigeria had proved their superiority in African football so far with victory over strong teams like Libya.

“We should try to beat South Africa. Although I am confident that we will win them.

“For South Africa to draw with Seychelles means that Nigeria can beat them,” said Chukwu.

The former coach, who also urged the team to maintain its tempo, said that it was time for the Eagles to work harder.

He said he was delighted with the performance of the Eagles over Libya at home and away.

On Oct. 16, the Eagles defeated Libya 3-2 in Tunisia in the second leg match.