Nigeria vs Libya: Success talks tough

EAGLES striker, Isaac Success is delighted to return to international football after being recalled for Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya.



The 22-year-old has been overlooked by Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr in the last one year.

Nigeria coach Rohr believes his services will be needed against the Mediterranean Knights and Success relishes the opportunity he has had.

“It’s great to be back for the national team. Everybody wants to play for their national team. It is an honour,” Success said at a press conference Thursday.

“I have been out of the team for one year. I don’t think it’s my own making. The coaches have been inviting players that have been performing better in Europe to the Super Eagles team.

‘’I am back to shape a bit more fitter. We will see what will happen from here.

“I am not under any pressure. Not at all. I am coming back to give my 100 percent afterwards we’ll see what God will do for me.

“We’ll see how training goes and then we’ll see what will happen. We have to be focused and give 100 percent and I’m sure there will not be any problem.”