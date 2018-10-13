Nigeria vs Libya : Libya coach takes responsibility for Knights bashing

By Jacob Ajom, Uyo

Nigeria vs Libya: Stand-in coach of the Libyan national team coach Al-Maryami has claimed full responsibility for the result the team got at the Uyo international stadium last night even as he reaffirmed his confidence in the team.

“We have a young squad that is very ambitious. This result hasn’t changed anything. we have a good team,” Al-Maryami said in a post match briefing.

He dismissed claims that the sudden resignation of coach Adelaja Amrouche affected the team. Rather he attributed the heavy loss to traveling arrangement, the humidity and other minor detail he would not disclose.

“If we lose today, it doesn’t make any difference because we lost three points that we are sure of taking back in the second leg.”

The coach said he would keep whatever positives he got from the game, he would keep them to himself.

“I will keep the positives close to my chest but I take full responsibility for our loss because I believe I caused it and I am ready to rectify our errors in the second leg and win the game.”