Nigeria vs Libya: Ighalo dazzles

On 9:23 pmIn Sports by adekunleComments

THE battle is on for who will lead the Super Eagles’ attack in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya, as Changchun Yatai of China striker, Odion Jude Ighalo rained goals in training with a pair of flashy boots, while Watford of England hitman, Isaac Success also thrilled.

Success has been fingered as the man to wake up Nigeria’s attack line, following several blunt edges noticed in recent matches, and the former Granada of Spain all-action striker did not disappoint in his first training session back with the Eagles, but Ighalo fired back with four goals.

Ighalo

Success instantly became the fans’ favourites with his bursting runs and work rate, but Ighalo showed that he still has an uncanny eye for goal, even if he lacks power-packed form.

It is now left for the Eagles’ crew, led by Franco-German tactician, Gernot Rohr, to choose the right man for the job of raining goals against Libya on Saturday, as both Ighalo and Success appear keen on getting the nod as top striker, while other forwards in the team are also stepping up as well.

