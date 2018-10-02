Nigeria students to sanction FG on 26% education budget

…Decries poor standard of tertiary education

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The National Union of Nigerian Students ,NUNS has called on the federal government to implement the 26% budgetary allocation to education approved by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, or risked being sanction.

This is as the body which comprised students in Nigeria and in diaspora lamented the decay in nation’s education system was due to fund among others things.

In a release, Amb. Salahudeen Lukman, NUNS president explained that, “ It’s so pathetic that almost none with exceptional public and private own tertiary institutions among the over 300 operate with minimum standard of teaching and learning due to poor funding of the sector. This is evidence in the decay in our system and in the patronage of foreign institutions by our political leaders whose children are taken abroad to access quality education.

“ also, the inability of our dear nation to fund education properly at least with devotion of 26% budgetary allocation on education as recommended by UNESCO has reduce our institutions to a mere glorified post secondary schools center where students only attend to gain or upgrade ideas instead of learning a profession.

“ in addition, the poor welfare package and lack of respect for agreement signed with various staff Unions in our tertiary institutions by Government at all levels equally downgraded the seal of our lecturers to give their best in training a young professionals.” said Lukman.

NUNS president added that the inability to properly fund education has resulted in rise insecurity and crime. “ It is important to note that poor state education result to rising insecurity in our dear nation . So rather than spend huge budget on security measures, Nigeria needs to address insecurity from the source by declaring state of emergency in our education sector. Once the level of literacy is higher, insecurity and insurgency drops drastically.”

“ Our demands as students and stakeholders is that we have directed the NUNS Directorate of Legal Affairs to immediately commence legal action on Education and other ancillary Rights against the Federal Government of Nigeria on the need to sanction the UN 26% Budgetary Allocation expected to be allocated to the Education sector, being a signatory to the UN treaty at a court of competent jurisdiction. “ noted the student’s body.