Nigeria set to confirm supremacy over Libya

BY JACOB AJOM

The Super Eagles will today, in far away Sfax in Tunisia attempt to stamp her authority over Libya in the second of a 2019 AFCON double header. Nigeria won the first leg 4-0 at the Godswill Akpabio stadium, Uyo last Saturday.

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr who oversaw his wards annihilate the Mediterranean Knights in Uyo expressed fear after the Uyo match when he said the result was a dangerous one.

“I find this result dangerous,” Rohr said, pointing out that after such a defeat their opponents would not go down easily three days after.

That, perhaps paints a picture of what Nigerians should expect today in Sfax. The Libyans will fight back and ensure they salvage whatever is left of their reputation, and better their chances of qualifying for their first Nations Cup since 1982, when they hosted the tournament.

“We have a team, young and ambitious team and we have absolute confidence in the team,” Coach Maryami said of his youthful but industrious Libyan team.

“I am confident we will upturn tonight’s result and beat Nigeria in Sfax. That is why I am not bothered.”

With the Libyan man talking tough, it can be expected that the Super Eagles are in for a tough battle tonight. But the Eagles are aware of what awaits them in the north African country. “We are

going for the three points,” captain Ahmed Musa said of their mission in Sfax.