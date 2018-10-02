Nigeria @ 58: Ugwuanyi salutes Buhari, fetes nation’s founding fathers

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—AS Nigeria marked her 58th Independence Anniversary yesterday, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State paid glowing tribute to the nation’s founding fathers for their vision and sacrifices that paved the way for the country’s attainment of independence from Britain.

In his goodwill message, Ugwuanyi congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, the national assembly, the judiciary, governors, elders and former leaders of the country and all Nigerians, “on this great accomplishment.”

The governor also thanked the armed forces, all the security and paramilitary agencies “and more especially, the nation’s fallen heroes, for their sacrifices and continuing efforts to preserve the peace and unity of the country”.

He equally paid special respect and gratitude to the people of Enugu State for the mandate they gave him as well as the overwhelming support and solidarity they have accorded his administration since inception, describing them as “the true heroes of democracy”.

Ugwuanyi reassured the people of the state of his administration’s “unflinching commitment to the rapid and evenly spread of development in Enugu State and to the improvement of the lives of our people in all corners of the State”.

The governor urged Nigerians “to continue to pray for our leaders at all levels and for the enthronement of lasting peace, security, unity and also, a sense of brotherhood and common purpose among all citizens, groups or sections of this country.”

Ugwuanyi also appreciated the clergy and the churches for their unrelenting prayers for the peace and progress of the state and the country.