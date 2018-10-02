Nigeria @ 58: Ikpeazu calls for collaboration

UMUAHIA—Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has called for the collaborative efforts of all Nigerians to build the country of our dreams.

The governor who made the call in his independence anniversary message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos, noted that “a better Nigeria is possible if we do away with acrimony, strife and politics of bitterness which remains the bane of our national growth.

“Despite what seems to be gloomy economic outlook in this country, political and social challenges, protests and agitations fueled by obvious cases of marginalization of some sections of the country, particularly the South-East geopolitical zone, I am confident that we are capable of being stronger together if we make the virtues of love, fairness and equity our watchwords.

“I therefore call on every patriotic Nigerian, irrespective of ethnic, political and religious inclinations, to take retrospective look at our country and ask the question ‘why has God brought us together as one nation?’

“All men of goodwill must therefore stand up for Nigeria and work hard to make it a country we can all be proud of and where equity, justice and fairness rules. There is no price too high to pay for a better Nigeria.

“I am sure that with everybody working together, our tomorrow will certainly be better than our present and past.”