Nigeria @ 58: Afenifere leaders lament state of the nation

By Yinka Ajayi

LAGOS—SOME leaders of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, expressed worry over the state of the country after 58 years of independence.

Speaking with Vanguard, Chiefs Ayo Adebanjo and Supo Shonibare lamented that the country was not on the path the founding fathers envisaged.

In his remarks, Pa. Adebanjo said: “We are not where our founding fathers envisage we would be. Our founding fathers had blue print of how developed they wanted our beloved nation to be but administrations after the civil war had derailed from the blue print. Unless we restructure Nigeria, nothing will ever be effective.”

Shonibare, who is Afenifere’s National Treasurer, said: “It is unfortunate that Nigeria has not evolved its democratic culture and unimaginable that we are still struggling to establish democracy in our dear nation.”

Adebanjo, however, called on the Federal Government to effectively run a “true federalism without which no tangible development will be achieved. Since 1967 the progress has not been where it ought to be.”

On his part, Chief Shonibare, who is Afenifere’s National Treasurer, said: “It is unfortunate that Nigeria has not evolved its democratic culture, but evolved in civil rule. It is unimaginable that we are still struggling to establish democracy in our dear nation. When we negotiated Nigeria as an entity, the federal system was not what we agreed on.

They started from that trajectory, operating a unitary system. Unfortunately for us, our politicians are power brokers who do not understand the entity. Every administration has always claimed they are fighting corruption but I have always maintained that when you select those you prosecute and you accommodate others whom are in your fold, it becomes ineffective. That is why a true federal system is critical in a multi-ethnic state of Nigeria and anywhere in the world.”