NIBSS reiterates support for educational system

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

THE Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System, NIBSS, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the nation’s educational system as the focus of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, programme. Meanwhile, the company has supported twelve secondary schools in Lagos with office furniture for teaching staff as part of its CSR programme this year.

The programme was flagged off with the presentation of the office furniture to Eti-osa Community Junior Secondary School and Obadore Junior Secondary School, Lagos.

Speaking during the presentation, Legal Counsel, NIBSS, Mr. Agboola Oladele said: “NIBBS is a shared service infrastructure for the financial system and as part of our CSR we reach out to schools as part of our support to the educational system and we provide Information Technology Communication, ICT, and technology tools both to aid their technological and educational development. We also provide them with furniture for the teaching and administrative staff. Today, what we are doing is to present furniture to this particular school and we are happy to be part of the educational development of the school.

“CSR is giving back to the community and we choose the educational sector as the system we want to support and we have been at it years back. We have been supporting schools. That is our own programme of CSR. This particular year we are supporting twelve schools. In the previous years we have provided, computer, laptops to so many schools within Lagos state. You will agree with me that CSR is about supporting the immediate community so our immediate community is the Lekki schools and schools within the Lagos metropolis.”

Mrs. M.A Tokosi, Principal, Eti-osa Community Junior Secondary School, commended NIBSS saying: “I am appreciative. Like Agboola said this is part of giving back to the society and doing this kind of thing goes a long way. It is a good gesture. It improves learning and teaching and it encourages us to work harder. It also provides comfort for us. When you are comfortable, you put in your best. We are saying a big thank you to NIBSS and we really appreciate their gesture and we pray that the company grows higher.”