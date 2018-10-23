Neymar will not return to Barca—Bartomeu

BARCELONA president Josep María Bartomeu has denied that the club are going to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

Bartomeu’s added his voice to those responding to the rumours that the club are interested in brining the Brazilian back, speaking in an interview with Catalunya Radio.

“Neymar will not return to Barcelona. He won’t come back, nor are there plans to bring him back,” said the president to the journalist Mónica Terribas on the issue of the PSG star.