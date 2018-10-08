Nedro preaches hope, peace in ‘Alright’

Afro-fusion singer, Nnaemeka Stanley Mamah, a.k.a Nedro has dropped his second single for the year titled ‘Alright’, to the delight of fans across Nigeria and beyond.

The up-tempo reggae song shares the message of peace and hope to Nigerians at a time the nation’s polity is heated in preparation for the 2019 general elections. This makes the song a perfect for the moment.

‘Alright’ will mark a follow-up to Nedro’s previous song, ‘Philomena’. The much anticipated track, produced by Mix Master Garzy, is set to dominate airwaves across the country in the coming weeks.

The Enugu-bred singer who hit limelight after the release of his song ‘Duro Nor” in 2016 is signed to Canadian based record label, Timbaze Music and has released songs with big names like Patoranking and appeared on major shows and tours including Trace in the City Tour in Lagos and Benin.