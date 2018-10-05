Ndoma-Egba wins C-River APC senatorial ticket

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR— Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, has clinched the senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River Central Senatorial District.

Ndoma-Egba, a former Senate Leader, scored 50,729 votes to beat Prof Oka Martins, who had 19, 349 votes.

Other contestants Anderson Rickets and Henry Ayuk scored 302 and 252 respectively.

Reacting to his victory, Ndoma-Egba said: “I still believe that the highest honour any group of people can give to anybody is to ask that the person represents them in an elective capacity. For me, it is an honour to once again represent my people and it is a challenge for me to even do better than I had done in the past.”

“I will do it with more energy, urgency and zeal. I have a number of bills that were not passed into law and I will pursue them to their logical end. I will complete all uncompleted projects like the Iruan Dan, the Ikom specialist hospitals and others. I will like to see to the conclusion of those projects, so my priority will be finishing every unfinished business.”

Also, Senator Bassey Otu clinched the party’s ticket for the southern senatorial district, while Wabily

Nyiam emerged the senatorial candidate in Cross River North Senatorial District.’’