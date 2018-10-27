Ndidi rescues Leicester from Hammers grip

Wilfred Ndidi netted a dramatic late equaliser on Saturday to help Leicester City secure a 1-1 draw with West Ham United, who played more than half the game with 10 men after Mark Noble was shown a straight red card.

Despite missing a host of key players, including Marko Arnautovic, Manuel Pellegrini’s side thought they had secured all three points after Paraguay international Fabian Balbuena netted his first Premier League goal on the half-hour mark.

Felipe Anderson’s free-kick was headed back across goal by Declan Rice and Balbuena saw his initial header come back off the post. But he reacted fastest and fired the loose ball into the back of the net.

Leicester were handed a lifeline when West Ham captain Noble was shown a red card for a studs-up challenge on Ndidi on 38 minutes.