NDA hails Indimi for contributions to nation’s economy

KADUNA—THE Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has conferred an honourary Doctorate in Management Sciences on the executive chairman of Oriental Energy Resources Limited, Dr Muhammadu Indimi, OFR, at its 26th Convocation ceremony in Kaduna.

Founder of the Nigerian upstream oil and Gas Company was honoured by the NDA along with President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina and a former Military Adviser to the United Nations, Lt. Gen C.I. Obiako, all of whom are leaders who have distinguished themselves in service to the nation through significant contributions to social and economic development.

In a statement, the NDA Commandant, Major General Adeniye Oyebade, said the honour was in recognition of Dr Indimi’s outstanding accomplishments as an indisputable icon in Africa’s business world.

the Commandant said: “His immense contributions to Nigeria’s socio-economic development through investment in diverse sectors deserve accolade. Moreover, his positive impact though provision of employment as well as philanthropic gestures cannot be glossed over.”

In his acceptance speech, Dr Indimi expressed his gratitude for the honour. He said: “I am very thankful to the Nigerian Defence Academy for honouring me and recognizing my humble contributions to the development of the Nigerian economy, sustainable development initiatives in the areas of education, community health and other humanitarian service.

“I had always felt that my contributions to the Nigerian economy and sustainable development were modest. I can’t begin to tell you how honoured and humbled I was to receive the Commandant’s letter informing me of the Council’s decision to confer this Honorary Doctorate Degree on me”.