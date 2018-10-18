NBS reports mixed development in cost of transport

By Ediri Ejoh & Elizabeth Adegbesan

Amidst mild increases in the national average prices of petrol and automotive gas (diesel), the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has reported a decline in the average transport fare paid by passengers in September 2018.

Data by the NBS showed that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city decreased by 0.66 percent month-on-month, MoM, and increased by 42 percent year-on-year, YoY, to N185.47 in September 2018 from N186.69 in August 2018.

The data further showed that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity decreased by 0.03 percent MoM and increased by 19 percent YoY to N1,813.77 in September 2018 from N1,814.39 in August 2018.

The NBS stated: “Average fare paid by passengers for water way transport increased by 0.21 percent MoM and decreased by 1.52 percent YoY to N595.51 in September 2018 from N594.26 in August 2018.

Average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.15% month-on-month and decreased by 0.02 percent YoY to N32,378.92 in September 2018 from N32,330.41 in August 2018.

“Average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop decreased by 1.30 percent MoM and 18.98 percent YoY to N119.04 in September 2018 from N120.62 in August 2018.

Meanwhile, the price paid for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) by consumers increased to N147.30 in September against N146.90 recorded in August.

According to the Bureau, the price of petrol increased by 0.3 per cent MoM and 1.9 per cent YoY. The states with the highest average price of petrol were Enugu (N153.88), Taraba (N152.86) and Delta (N150.92).

It also named states with the lowest average price of petrol to include Kano (N144.87), Katsina (N143.63) and Bauchi (N144.00).

NBS also said the price of Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) increased from N207.98 recorded in August to N211.64 in September, indicating an increase of 1.76 per cent MoM and 14.52 per cent YoY.

States with the highest average price of diesel are Borno (N245.83), Taraba (N235.00) and Sokoto (N228.33). Similarly, states with the lowest average price of diesel are Edo (N197.28), Katsina (N195.63) and Rivers (N190),” it stated.